Lehmann backs Finch for Test call-up

GEELONG, Australia: Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann believes Aaron Finch could be in contention for the two-match Test series against Pakistan in the UAE, which starts in October.

Despite boasting a larger reputation in white-ball cricket, the opener has played 75 first-class games and has amassed 4,263 runs at 36.12. While his four-day average is arguably under-par, Lehmann believes the 31-year-old can perform well in spin-friendly subcontinent pitches and has conceded that Finch was under consideration when he was in charge of the national side.

“He can play Test cricket, there’s no doubt about that,” Lehmann told the Geelong Advertiser. “He’s confident in the way he plays spin bowling, he can take an attack on, and leading into this Pakistan series he’s a really good chance to be selected for that one. He was always knocking on the door, but he just hadn’t made runs consistently,” said the former coach.

There are gaps to fill in Australia’s Test team. David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft are all serving suspensions for their involvement in the ball-tampering incident in South Africa early this year.

Furthermore, as the new-ball bowlers are unlikely to impart sizeable side-ways movement in the UAE, Lehmann believes that selecting Finch as opener would be a gamble worth taking.

“If you’re playing in the subcontinent where the wickets don’t seam that much, I’d open with him,” he said. “But if you’re playing in Australia, I’d bat him down the list. That’s the challenge Justin (Langer) and the selection panel have. But they’ve got to pick him first and work out where he bats.”Lehmann has been buoyed by Finch’s solid form in the Sheffield Shield over the last three seasons, in which he has amassed 1,278 runs at 41.22 in 19 matches for Victoria.