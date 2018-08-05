Pakistan ready to play positive role in Saudi-Iran ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan on Saturday said Pakistan was prepared to play a constructive and positive role between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

He stated this during a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost, who called on him at his Banigala residence here to convey message of felicitations from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on his party’s success in the recently-held general election on July 25.

The ambassador said that his country was ever ready for collaboration and cooperation with Pakistan for the agenda of development and progress and that all avenues of cooperation with Pakistan were open. He emphasised that Tehran was also desirous of enhancing trade relations with Islamabad and claimed that the realisation of Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project could change Pakistan’s future. “Iran is prepared for constructive talks with Pakistan on this project,” he noted.

Referring to the security situation in the region, the ambassador said that his country would welcome Pakistan’s proposals in this connection for the establishment of sustainable peace.

Reciprocating to his views, the PTI chairman expressed gratitude to Iranian ambassador on conveying the message of congratulations and good wishes from the Iranian President Rouhani.

Imran contended that Pakistan was keen on promotion of trade relations with all neighbouring countries, including Iran. He added that to build Pakistan’s economy on sound footing was his priority number one. He maintained the role of Iran for ensuring its own security was appreciable and that Pakistan was prepared to play a constructive and positive role in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

On this occasion, Imran expressed his desire to pay a visit to Iran and have tour of historic places in the Islamic Republic.

Senior PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Shireen Mazari and Naeemul Haq were present during the meeting.