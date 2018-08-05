PTI finalises teams for Centre, provinces

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday finalised teams to form governments in the Centre as well as in the provinces.

The PTI has decided to form a 15-20 member federal cabinet in the first phase and the decision to that effect was taken at a high-level party meeting held in Banigala, the sources informed Geo News. While addressing the party meeting, PTI chief Imran Khan highlighted the priority areas of his government. He said bringing the country out economic crisis is the his foremost priority.

According to sources, the party has also decided to induct the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the federal cabinet. The MQM-P will be given portfolios of Ministry of Ports and Shipping and Ministry of Labour and Manpower. The PTI leader Imran Ismail has been tasked to finalise the agreement with MQM-P. He is expected to hold a meeting with the party members on Sunday, said sources.

The PTI chief has decided not to give any federal ministry to the members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, however, its leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be nominated for Speaker Punjab Assembly. The Balochistan Awami Party will be given a ministry in the federal cabinet in return of their support in the Centre. The PTI will support BAP in getting its chief minister elected in Balochistan. Besides, the PTI is expected to get two ministries in the Balochistan cabinet.

The PTI and MQM-P had signed a nine-point memorandum of understanding for the formation of government in the Centre on Friday. The two parties reached the agreement following a meeting at the Banigala residence of PTI chief Imran Khan. The MoU was signed by MQM-P's Faisal Sabzwari and PTI leader Arif Alvi.