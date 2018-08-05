Palestinian teen dies of wounds

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian teen died of his wounds on Saturday a day after he was shot by Israeli troops during clashes on the Gaza border, the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry said.

Muadh al-Suri, 15, was shot in the stomach on Friday in central Gaza, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, raising the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire during those clashes to two, with over 200 wounded.

According to the Israeli army, some 8,000 Gazans had gathered at different spots along the frontier on Friday, attempting to sabotage the Israeli border fence.