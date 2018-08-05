Safety first

This refers to the letter ‘Terror on the road’ (Aug 03) by Abdul Samad Samo. The writer has rightly raised the issue of the deadly one-way road that stretches from Sehwan to Jamshoro. There is no denying the fact that this road has caused a large number of fatal accidents. Since the narrow road, which is ideal for one-way traffic, is open for traffic running on either side of the road, heavy vehicles are also found being driven on the road. The rash manner in which they are driven and the careless overtake attempts that they make are the main reasons for the increasing number of accidents. The Sindh government should look into the matter on an urgent basis and allocate budget for the construction of the two-way road from Sehwan to Jamshoro so that precious lives of commuters can be saved.

Assad Ali Baloch ( Dadu )