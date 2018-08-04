Student killed in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A student was killed over a petty dispute in Lakki city on Friday.

Police said that Shahid Karim, the student of a private school along with his father Abdul Karim Khan, was going home when he came under attack in Haqdadabad locality.

They said that the student received multiple bullets and died instantly. The deceased student’s family belongs to Abdulkhel village and had settled in Lakki city.

His father Abdul Karim told police the armed men opened fire on them as soon as he and his son Shahid Karim were near Hamza Masjid. He told police that Shahid Karim died on the spot while he escaped unhurt miraculously.

The attackers fled the scene after committing murder, he said, adding the exchange of harsh words by his son with killers few days ago led to his killing. He nominated Sikandar and his father Khalid Khan in the first information report of the offence.

Police said they had registered a case against killers under section 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of Pakistan Penal Code and started investigation.