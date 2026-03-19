Gas prices surge across UK, Europe after strikes on energy facilities in Qatar and Iran

Wholesale gas prices in the UK and Europe have surged dramatically following a major military escalation in the Persian Gulf. This spike is a direct response to a series of retaliatory strikes on the world’s most critical energy infrastructure, including an attack on Qatar’s Rass Laffan energy complex. In response, President Trump has warned Iran against further attacks in Qatar, citing extensive damage to the facilities.

Qatar’s main energy hub, the Ras Laffan Industrial City, has sustained extensive damage after being attacked by Iranian missiles twice in 12 hours, confirmed by state-owned Qatar Energy. Consequently, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have issued a rare joint condemnation of Iranian missile and drone attacks. Iran’s South Pars is part of the world’s largest natural gas field, with both Qatar and Iran operating facilities in the area.

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The spike in gas prices reflects the market “pricing in long-lasting disruption”, says Matthieu Favas, commodity editor at The Economist. British news and current affairs. According to the state-run oil refinery in Kuwait has been targeted by drone strikes. Reports say a drone struck part of the Mina Abdullah oil refinery, south of Kuwait City, resulting in a fire breaking out at the site.

Given the gravity of the situation, Europe will need to restock, as well as Asia. So they will be competing for supplies, which is very likely to push the prices higher. The prices of gas have risen sharply following the attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan complex.

In early trading, prices were more than 25% on wholesale markets in the UK and Europe before easing back slightly. These strikes in Iran and Qatar, mark one of the most significant escalations since the conflict began when it comes to energy infrastructure. The jump comes after Iran’s South Pars gas facility marks one of the world’s largest natural gas fields. Iran retaliated by targeting a major liquefied natural gas export facility in Qatar, causing extensive damage raising concerns over the global energy supply.

Following the escalating crisis, global oil prices surged, hitting $110 per barrel as the strikes on energy infrastructure across the Middle East jolted markets. While prices are still significantly above their pre-war levels, they are below the peaks reached earlier in the conflict, when crude nearly hit $120 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement condemning in the “strongest terms” the Iranian attacks on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The ministry added that Iranian brutal aggression against neighbouring countries has crossed all red lines, and emphasized the need for de-escalation in the region to restore national and international security.

This marks the latest wave of energy sites to be targeted-following on Qatar’s Ras Laffan earlier today-amid Iranian warnings that it could target multiple oil facilities across the Middle East. Additionally, while oil prices remain significantly above their pre-war levels, they are currently below the peaks reached earlier in the conflict.