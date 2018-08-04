Sat August 04, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 4, 2018

UoP’s Area Study Centre withdraws from call for papers

PESHAWAR: The Director of the Area Study Centre (Russia, China and Central Asia), University of Peshawar has said it has no concern with the Call for Papers for the National Conference published in an advertisement carried by “The News” on Friday.

Through a press release, it said the advertisement was published without the consent of the Director, Area Study Centre (Russia, China and Central Asia), University of Peshawar. It added that the Area Study Centre is withdrawing from the said Call for Papers for the National Conference.

