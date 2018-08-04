96% work of Khanpur Dam completed

Rawalpindi: Around 96 per cent work on Khanpur Dam water supply project has been completed, said Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Sibtain Raza.

Six overhead water tanks with 200,000 gallons water storage capacity and underground water tanks having same capacity have been completed.

An overhead and underground water storage combined tank with 500,000 gallons capacity has also been completed while MS14742 pipeline and PE7800 water supply line laid under the project to supply water to the residents of the cantonment areas, he added.

The CEO RCB said this while talking to elected members including Vice President Cantonment Board Malik Munir Ahmed, Malik Sajid, Hanif Hussain Ahmed, Malik Usman, Arshad Qureshi, Shafique Ahmed, Malik Mansoor, Shahid Mughal, Arshad Khan, Rashid Ahmed Khan and Yousaf Gul in a meeting held here.

The members appreciated effective strategy made by the CEO to address water shortage problem in Cantonment area. They also lauded efforts made to expedite work on Khanpur Dam water supply project. The RCB members appreciated the steps including establishment of the complaint centre to resolve water complaints of the people.

The CEO said, in case of any problem including water shortage, the residents should contact the elected members.

He said, he would hold ‘khuli kutcharies’ and regular meetings with elected members to resolve problems of the residents.