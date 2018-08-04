Three-day mango festival kicks off in capital

Islamabad: A three-day Mango Festival was organised under the auspices of Sardar Group of Companies at The Centaurus Mall Islamabad where stalls of different varieties of mangoes were displayed.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov, Secretary Narcotics Arif Nawaz Khan, Senior Vice President PGCL, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Executive Director Higher Education Dr. Arshad Ali and Vice Chancellor MNS Agriculture University Multan, Dr. Asif Ali were also present on the occasion.

The festival was also attended by agricultural experts, mango growers and representatives of cultivators organisations from all over the country.

The basic aim of organising this exhibition was not only to highlight the importance of Pakistani Mangoes but also to increase and enhance its export and this exhibition will play an important role in enhancing the productivity of mangoes.

Pakistan is the fourth largest producer of mangoes and shares 8% of the production of the mangoes. The total under cultivation area for mangoes in Pakistan in 170 million hectors. At present, there are multiple varieties of mangoes in Pakistan out of which 9 are registered.