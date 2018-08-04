Youth arrested for blackmailing girl

The Federal Investigation Cybercrime Circle on Friday arrested a youth on charges of blackmailing a girl. A citizen named Assad Ullah Khan had filed a complaint before the FIA, stating that one Shahroz was defaming and blackmailing his daughter by sending her objectionable pictures to his family and friends through social media. An FIA team comprising Rana Obaid Ullah, Tahir Mahmood, Maqbool Ahmed, and Muhammad Sarfraz raided and arrested the accused. The alleged objectionable material related to the complainant's daughter has also been recovered. An FIR has been registered.