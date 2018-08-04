NBF to upgrade Braille Complex

Islamabad: The upgradation of Braille Complex with the allocated budget of Rs26.339 million during the fiscal year 2018-19 by National Book Foundation (NBF) will help provide quality reading facilities to the visually impaired persons.

According to an official of NBF, Braille Complex in Karachi is the only fully functional institution across the country which is responsible for printing reading material for the visually impaired persons and providing them other latest reading facilities.

Under this project, the facilities being provided in the Braille Complex will be upgraded with purchase of a new latest printing machine, establishing a mini library for the visually impaired persons where they can sit and read books of their choice comfortably.

The official revealed that Braille books are being provided at the complex free of cost to facilitate those who are deprived of vision. The Braille complex of NBF is providing the latest facilities, Braille books, CDs and other learning materials to restore the confidence of visually impaired persons and include them in mainstream.