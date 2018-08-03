4,869 criminals held, Rs354.8m valuables recovered in last 7 months

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 4,869 criminals including 886 absconders and recovered valuables worth more than Rs354.8 million from them during the current year.

According to official sources, the police arrested 380 persons involved in 214 dacoity cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs35 million from them including gold ornaments and cash during the on-going year.

Police officials completed investigation on 4,689 cases and submitted their challans in relevant courts.

A total of 278burglary cases were resolved besides arrest of 438 burglars and valuables worth more than Rs86.6 million were recovered from them.

In all, 114 vehicles worth Rs98.9 million were recovered from 86 car lifters involved in 124 cases while 89 bike lifters involved in 75 cases were held besides recovery of motorbikes worth Rs4.46 million from them.

Police also arrested 95 persons for their alleged involvement in 108 cases of tempering vehicles and recovered 102 vehicles worth Rs129.8 million from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 413 proclaimed offenders and 473 court absconders.

The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in crime cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.

Police apprehended 626 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 24 Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 613 pistols and 5,002 rounds from them.

A total of 845 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 746 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 200.415 kilogram hashish, 30.660 kilogram gram heroin and 14,924 wine/liquor bottles.

Islamabad police launched crackdown against those involved in immoral activities and arrested 199 men and 237 women after registering 78 cases against them.

To ensure protection to the lives and properties of the citizens, a total of 132 combing/search operations were conducted along with personnel of law enforcement agencies and 490 suspects were held. During the same period, the legal action was taken against 6193 professional alm-seekers while 14 blind murder cases were resolved and 27 alleged killers were nabbed.

A total of 391 other criminals were also held for their involvement in crime cases of various nature.