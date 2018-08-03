Fri August 03, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2018

Humid weather

LAHORE: A very humid day was observed in the city here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

