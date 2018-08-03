Humid weather

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A very humid day was observed in the city here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.
