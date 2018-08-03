Woman injured in acid attack by husband in Okara

OKARA: A woman was injured in an acid attack by her husband at Allah Dad Colony. Sobia Bibi had contracted marriage with Salman about 10 years ago. Sobia allegedly used to quarrel with her husband over the issue of rented house. On July 31, Salman with his accomplices Farman and Usman allegedly threw bottle of acid on his wife Sobia. As a result, she received burns. She was shifted to a hospital. Sadr police have registered a case and started investigation.