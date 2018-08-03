Hadi sponsors Aslam Memorial Bridge Tournament

KARACHI: Khurshid Hadi, Founder Chairman of Mind Sports Association of Pakistan (MSAP) and a former President of the Pakistan Bridge Federation (PBF), has added value by sponsoring the latest edition of the Aslam Memorial Bridge Tournament 2018 which will get underway here at the Aslam Bridge Hall, housed in the National Stadium, on Friday (today).

The tournament, an annual feature, is organised to pay homage to late Aslam Shaikh, a former PBF secretary, who was murdered in August 1995. He is known as a man who devoted his life for the development of the game.

The PBF and the KBA jointly instituted the memorial event in 1996. Hadi’s own team, comprising some of the bridge stalwarts, will also be participating in the event. The activities of duplicate bridge are in full swing at the Aslam Bridge Hall, despite difficult approach because of development work being carried out at the National Stadium. The Aslam Memorial Bridge Tournament 2018 will be spread over two successive days. The proceedings will commence at 2:30 pm on both days.