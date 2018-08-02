FC kills labourer who gunned down his owner in Quetta

QUETTA: An armed man shot dead a man over money dispute while the attacker was then killed by a Frontier Corps personnel near the Hazar-Ganji Fruit Market area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim Raaz Muhammad, a contractor of fruit garden, waspresent in the Hazar-Ganji Fruit Market when his labourer riding a motorbike opened fire at him with pistol over a dispute of Rs16,000. Later, the deployed FC personnel shot dead the killer of Raaz Muhammad when he was trying to run away from the scene after committing the crime. The identity of attacker could not be ascertained so far. Both the bodies were shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital where Raaz Muhammad’s body was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities. Police have registered a case.