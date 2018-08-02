Moroccan National Day celebrated

Islamabad : To celebrate the nineteenth Anniversary of the Accession to the throne of His Majesty King Mohammed V1, ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, Moham3d Karmoune hosted a reception to celebrate. The event was held at the Shishmahal Hall of Serena Hotel and attended by envoys and their4 spouses who are in town; other diplomats and a cross section of Pakistani society. The guest of honour was interim minister, Barrister Ali Zafar.

A line of members of the embassy, headed by the ambassador dressed in national attire, greeted guests who came to congratulate them. After the arrival of the guest of honour the national anthems of Morocco and Pakistan were played and the cake cutting ceremony took place with many guests on the stage participating. There were no speeches so dinner was served as soon as the ceremony concluded. Video screenings of the sights and sounds of Morocco were a constant feature of the evening.

Conversation centred round many subjects - mainly the elections and what the future holds; climate change and the disasters taking place around the world as a consequence; pro (mostly) and anti (a few) opinions of the work being done by the Chief Justice and of course the Moroccan cuisine that was served and relished by the guests, especially those who have acquired a taste for it.

According to guests who have visited the country, or stayed there for work, Morocco really is the gem of North Africa! According to a female guest, it is a country of diversity, where you will find mountain ranges, ancient cities, sweeping deserts and, above all, warm hospitality.

Morocco, a North African country bordering the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, is distinguished by its Berber, Arabian and European cultural influences. There are many interesting places and activities for tourists - Marrakesh’s medina, a maze like medieval quarter, offers entertainment in its Djemaa el-Fna square and souks (marketplaces) selling ceramics, jewellery and metal lanterns. The capital Rabat’s Kasbah of the Udayas is a 12th-century royal fort overlooking the water and many other attractions.