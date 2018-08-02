Get enough calcium

Dairy products are a great source of calcium, vitamin D and other nutrients that help promote bone growth. The US National Institutes of Health says most people in the United States aren’t getting the calcium they need for the heart, muscles, nerves and bones.

* Drink low-fat or fat-free milk, have milk with other foods, such asss breakfast cereal.

* Eat other dairy products, such as low-fat or fat-free cheese or yogurt.

* Use lactose-free milk products if you are lactose-intolerant.