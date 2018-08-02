$700,000 uplift scheme referred to federal govt

LAHORE: Punjab Provincial Development Working Party cleared development scheme of urban development sector at an estimated cost of US$700,000 and referred to the federal government for the approval of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

The scheme was okayed in the special meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided over by the Planning & Development Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani and referred to federal government for its final approval.

Secretary Planning & Development Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief Planning & Development Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The okayed development scheme was Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project-Hiring of consultants through Project Preparation Special Fund (PSF) being offered by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) (PC-II) at the cost of US$700,000.

accidents: At least 774 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Four lives were lost and 508 people were crtitically injured in the accidents. The injured were removed to hospitals. However, some 341 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were given first aid by the emergency medical teams.