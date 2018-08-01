Pak athletes to feature in Asiad: Sahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Athletics Federation President Maj Gen (retd)) Muhammad Akram Sahi Tuesday said that the national athletics team, to be shortlisted from camp trainees of 20 players, will participate in the Asian Games, which will be held from August 18 to September 2 at Jakarta, Indonesia.

While talking to The News, he said that training camp for the preparation of event are underway at Jinnah Stadium. He said that 20 players are taking part in the training camp including 18 men and 2 women. Head Coach Asghar Gill is supervising the camp and is assisted by Syed Faiyaz Bukhari, Nasir Khan, Sami Rizvi and Bushra Perveen.

Men’s players are Gohar Shahbaz, Liaqat Ali, Tanveer Abbas, Ozair Rehman, Obaid Ali, Muhammad Shahbaz, Nokar Hussain, Nadeem Abbas, Mazhar Ali, Umer Sadat, Asad Iqbal, Asad Rehman, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Ikram, Ramaiz Javed, Muhammad Nadeem, Sadam Ali and Arshad Nadeem. The women players are Rabia Ashaq and Maria Maratab.

Sahi hoped that the performance of players in Asian Games will be better and will get medals in the javelin throw, 400m hurdles race and 4x400 relay race because they are hard trained in the camp. He pointed out that the performance of the players in the past international events during his tenure, Pakistan obtained various medals from South Asian Games, Islamic Games and South Asian Championship.

He said that Pakistan Sports Board is providing all possible facilities to players. He added the national team for Asian Games will be announced in the next few days.