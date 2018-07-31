Two murdered near Sargodha

SARGODHA: Two men were murdered in separate incidents of firing in Jahverian and Hadali police limits on Monday.

According to police, Shameer, 22, of Kot Allah Bukhsh, along with his companion Mubashir were moving on a motorcycle when three unidentified people snatch the motorbike and on resistance the accused opened fire, killing Shameer on the spot and wounding Mubashir.

Accused Mazhar Hussain and his son Ali Hassan allegedly shot dead Muhammad Imran (27) over some business affairs. The police have registered cases.Man drowns in canal: A young man drowned in Lower Jhelum canal in Phularwan police area on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Shahzad, 20, son of Ameerullah, of Phularwan was bathing in the canal near Chakian Phularwan when he drowned. The body could not be fished out till filing of the report.

2nd shift to start at THQ HOSPITALS: The district administration has decided to start the second shift at all Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospitals of the district.Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial here Monday said the first shift would be from 8am to 2pm, and the second shift from 2pm to 8pm.He said the patients would be provided free medicines during these timings.