Cleanliness

LAHORE: Albayrak Waste Management Company arranged a cleanliness drive in Jam-i-Shireen Park, Gulburg on Monday. The drive was carried out on the request of the residents of Gulberg, UC-203. Albayrak GM Operations Osman Nuri supervised the drive. Albayrak team established a camp in the premises of the park and briefed the visitors about proper waste disposal. Later, the team along with park management reached out to the locals and requested them to contribute their efforts in keeping the park clean. Albayrak team said the growing awareness in public and private companies about proper waste management was a very welcoming development.