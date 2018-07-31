CDA removes encroachments from G-8

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), along with the district administration launched an operation against encroachment in different sectors of the Islamabad and removed encroachments.

The CDA enforcement cell, in coordination with Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT), also demolished illegal ramps and sealed 27 car showrooms in sector G-8 Markaz. According to a CDA official, enforcement teams of the civic body also conducted operation in sector G-9 and removed many illegal stalls of fruits and other items.

Creative writing: A creative writing contest announced by a local hotel under the cultural diplomacy initiative to give an opportunity to youth to showcase their creative flair and get recognised. Top creative writer will be selected by esteemed panel of judges based on the quality of their writing and technique.

The winner will get a chance to get their work published in well-known print/digital platforms along with a dedicated press release and a full board 02 nights stay at a designated Hotel’s property, said an official of local hotel. He said that the willing writer can submit short fiction stories of upto 1500 words on the topic ''Faisalabad in 2028'' via online form, including all details required. The last date for submissions is August 5 while the contest result will be announced by August 7. According to submission rules of contest, this competition is open for all and the contestant should be a citizen or resident of Pakistan.

There is no limitation on gender and profession. Professional writers already having media exposure cannot participate in this competition. All entries must be submitted online. Entries must be accompanied by a 100-word statement that addresses your motivation for writing. Entry must be original, in English, unpublished and unproduced, not accepted by any other publisher or producer at the time of submission.

AIOU: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has sent provisional result cards to its students who have recently passed matric examination.

The AIOU’s Controller Exams, in a statement on Monday, said the students, who had also been informed through SMS, could now apply for certificate. Those, who had passed the recent FA exams (all semesters) would also get provisional result cards within next couple of days, he added.

About the result of graduate (BA) examination, the Controller Exam said it would be declared by August 15. Meanwhile, process has also been expedited to announce the result of postgraduate programmes. The results of MA (Arabic), M.Phil (Mathematics), M.Phil/PhD Chemistry and Physics have already declared. He said for the first time, the results of the post-graduates programmes are being declared ahead of the scheduled time, on the vice chancellor’s instructions.