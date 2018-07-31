Tue July 31, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2018

CS inaugurates skill lab at AIMC

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Monday inaugurated skills lab at the Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC). Practical training of different medical procedures will be given to undergraduate and postgraduate medical students at the lab.

Addressing the ceremony at the Dialysis centre established at Jinnah Hospital under public-private partnership the Chief Secretary said that medical was a sacred profession and doctors should perform their duties considering it a service to humanity. He said health was one of the great blessings of Allah.

He said Gohar Ejaz was running this dialysis centre in the name of his late father and it is a noble deed. He said the Punjab government would encourage philanthropists and provide complete support to establish such centres in other hospitals.

The chief secretary visited different sections of the centre and asked the patients about quality of facilities being provided. The chief secretary was briefed that the centre was set up in March 2006 and as many as 1,50,000 patients have been provided free dialysis facility at the centre.

