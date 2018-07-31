Bilawal flays police for targeting activists attacked during electioneering

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that instead of the perpetrators, his party workers who were attacked and injured during the election campaign were being targeted by police in Sindh.

He stated this during his visit of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Trauma Centre to inquire after the health of an injured PPP worker, Mohammad Siddiq Mahesar, who was shot at and wounded along with another Party worker in Mehar on polling day.

PPP Sindh officials claimed that several party workers were attacked and injured in Dadu, Mehar, Tharparkar and Jacobabad. In Khairpur, one worker was killed and many others were wounded in different attacks.

Accompanied by former chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Rashid Rabbani, Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani and other party leaders, Bilawal Bhutto inquired after Mahesar’s health and assured him of full support.

He said that complaints had been received that FIRs were being lodged against PPP victims with no proper investigations of the attacks. He demanded that the culprits who attacked the PPP workers in abovementioned districts and elsewhere in Sindh should be caught and brought before the law.