Murder accused granted bail

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Monday granted bail to two accused charged with a murder case. A single bench of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim issued the release order of Ubaid and Fazal Sher after hearing arguments from both the parties and the state lawyer. During hearing, the petitioners' lawyer, Sahibzada Asadullah submitted that both the accused were charged in the Chota Lahor Police Station in Swabi district in the murder case of Khalid.