Man killed over monetary dispute

GUJRANWALA: A man was killed and another injured over money dispute here at Kohluwala on Sunday. Reportedly, a dispute of Rs 12,000 was going on between Zulqarnain and Chand. On Saturday, both quarrelled over the issue. Later, Zulqarnain along with his companion Ghazanfar attacked Chand and Sohail with a knife which killed Chand on the spot while Sohail received injuries. He was rushed to DHQ hospital. Sadr police have started investigations.

EIGHT ALLEGED HUMAN TRAFFICKERS HELD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) teams have arrested eight more accused involved in human trafficking. FIA deputy director Mufakhir Adeel told that the raids were conducted at Hafizabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala. During the crackdown, accused M Waris, Zeeshan Shah, Tahir Iqbal, Naseer Ahmed, Abdul Hassan, Sajjad Ahmed, Nasir Ahmed and M Afzal were arrested. All the aforementioned accused were involved in illegally sending people abroad and were wanted to the FIA in various cases.