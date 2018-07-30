Applications of PTI, PPPP candidates for vote recount rejected

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Recounting of votes applications of the PTI candidates for PP-245 Muhammad Asghar Joiya, who is also the district president of PTI Bahawalpur and PP-241 Malik Muzaffar Awan also party’s Bahawalnagar district president, had been rejected by their respective returning officers. Both the candidates had been defeated by the PML-N candidates Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and Kashif Mehmood. Earlier the application for the recounting of votes of the PPPP candidate for NA-174 Makhdoom Hassan Gilani was rejected by the returning officer in Ahmadpur East.
