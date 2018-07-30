Mon July 30, 2018
Xinhua
July 30, 2018

India welcomes Pakistan’s election results

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday welcomed Pakistan’s general election results and said that it desired a peaceful and stable Pakistan. In an official statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, “We welcome that the people of Pakistan have reposed their faith in democracy through general elections. “India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbours,” it added. It hoped that the new Pakistani government would work constructively to build a “safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence”.

