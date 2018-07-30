Khawaja Asif retains seat after recounting

SIALKOT: PML-N senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday remained victorious after recounting of votes in 15 polling stations of NA-73 (Sialkot-II).

After recounting, Kh Asif secured 117,002 votes whereas Muhammad Usman Dar of PTI remained runner-up by obtaining 115,595 votes. Returning Officer (RO) Muhammad Zahid Ghaznavi had ordered recounting of votes of any 15 polling stations of the constituency of Usman Dar’s choice on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar said that he has filed a petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan for recounting of votes of all 381 polling stations in the constituency.