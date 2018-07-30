Inaugural PGF Development Tour tees off today

KARACHI: In a brand new initiative, the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) is holding the PGF Professional Golf Development Tour 2018, which tees off at the Airmen Golf Club from Monday (today).

The three-day event which will be played over 54 holes and will conclude on August 1.This Tour is being introduced by PGF for the first time, essentially to support the second tier of professionals who are struggling in their golfing careers.Top 40 professionals of Pakistan cannot participate in this tour, however, the other 60 PGF card holders plus 40 professionals with reserve cards are eligible to play together with 20 junior professionals.

The Sindh Golf Association has been entrusted with this undertaking, which will be rotated amongst other associations as well. A total of 100 professionals have registered for the inaugural edition of the Development Tour.“It’s a great initiative by the PGF and we will make sure that the first PFG Development Tour event is a success,” Asad I.A Khan, President SGA, told ‘The News’ on Sunday.