Farah, Sadia grab gold medals in Punjab Women Archery C’ship

LAHORE: Punjab Cup Women Archery Championship concluded at Punjab Stadium on Saturday. Bahawalpur’s Farah Abbasi and Jhang’s Sadia clinched gold medals in 30m and 70m competitions respectively.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo and DSO Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum also distributed prizes at closing ceremony. The championship was organised by Punjab Archery Association with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Secretary Punjab Archery Association Shah Manzar Fareed were also present on this occasion. Shah Manzar Fareed thanked Sports Board Punjab for extending all necessary facilities for the holding of championship.

The women archery teams of Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Khanewal and Jhang took part in the 2-day championship.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti said Punjab Cup Women Archery Championship will prove to be a good step for the promotion of archery among the young generation of Punjab province. “The championship provides nice opportunity to talented women to exhibit their potential in the game of archery,” he added.

In 30m contests, Bahawalpur’s Farah Abbasi demonstrated wonderful gamed and grabbed gold medal. Jhang’s Iqra captured silver while Filza of Lahore had to content with bronze medal in the competition.

In 70m event, Jhang’s Sadia excelled and won gold medal. The silver medal went to Jhang’s Saima followed by Sara Dilshad of Lahore who took bronze medal in 70m competition.