‘10m infected with hepatitis C, 5m with B in Pakistan’

LAHORE : Pakistan has the world's second highest prevalence of hepatitis C, after Egypt. Almost 10 million people of Pakistan are suffering from hepatitis C, while more than 5 million people are infected with hepatitis B.

The figures show that one in every 12 Pakistanis is stricken by the disease without being aware of its symptoms.

In addition to providing advanced treatment facilities, including transplantation, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre makes every effort to create awareness about preventive measures in order to eliminate kidney and liver diseases, including hepatitis, from Pakistan.

These views were expressed by health experts at a seminar held by PKLI at a local hotel on Saturday to mark World Hepatitis Day.

Government officials, medical specialists, social workers, representatives from healthcare organisations, students from various educational institutions, representatives of corporate sector and individuals from different walks of life attended the seminar.

Prof Dr Saeed Akhter, president and CEO of PKLI; Dr Abdul Nadir, chairman, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, consultants and other staff members of the hospital participated in the event.

The seminar featured scientific talks on the causes, prevention, screening, vaccination and treatment of hepatitis and liver diseases by a number of speakers. The speakers imparted contemporary knowledge and research findings to the audience. The audience were of the view that they gained useful information from the medical specialists during the event.

Dr Saeed said that PKLI had served more than 500,000 patient visits for hepatitis relief under its Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Programme (HPTP) since the launch of the first Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Clinic in March 2017. Currently, about 3,000 patients provided with screening, vaccination and treatment completely free of charge at the 24 hepatitis prevention and treatment clinics in different districts, the CEO added.

In view of the huge load of hepatitis in the country, PKLI is committed to taking impactful steps to fulfil its mission of spreading awareness about disease prevention in every nook and corner of Pakistan in order to eliminate the life-threatening diseases from Pakistan, he said.

drive: A vigorous campaign for the eradication of hepatitis B and C should be launched on the pattern of anti-polio campaign in collaboration with the health experts and community participation so that the target of elimination of hepatitis by 2030 could be achieved as committed with the WHO.

These views were expressed by the public health experts and clinicians while addressing an awareness seminar organised by Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology to observe World Hepatitis Day at a local hotel on Saturday, according to a handout issued here.

Prof Gias un Nabi Tayyab, Associate Prof Israr ul Haq Toor, Prof Anwar A. Khan, Prof Shumail Zafar, Prof Nusrat Ullah Chaudhary, Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme Director Dr Zahida Serwar and other health experts addressed the seminar.

Prof Gias un Nabi Tayyab was of the view that 250,000 new patients of hepatitis were registered every year in the system.

The health experts said new disposable syringe should be used always. Transfusion of screened blood and use of sterilised instruments of dentists and surgeons as well as new blades by the barbers can protect the people from the infection of blood-borne diseases, they said.

Dr Zahida Serwar and Prof Gias un Nabi Tayyab said the government had established a network of hepatitis clinics.

Dr Zahida Seerwar said that free-of-cost diagnostics and treatment facilities, including medicines, were being provided at the hepatitis clinics established in the district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

Moreover, gastroenterology departments have also been established in the teaching hospitals attached with the medical colleges by the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department where treatment and diagnostic facilities are being provided to the patients.

The experts said that everybody should have blood test for diagnosis of hepatitis B and C so that, if the test was positive, early treatment could be started. They advised that healthy people should secure themselves from hepatitis B with vaccination.

A large number of senior professors of different medical colleges and experts from Post Graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital, nurses and paramedics attended the seminar.