Tribute to Prof Abedi

Professor Razi Abedi’s stature as a teacher, a writer and a literary critic is well acknowledged.

In order to pay tribute to his multi-faceted personality and his invaluable services, a seminar has been arranged at Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore on August 4. Dr Mubarik Ali, Dr Mehdi Hassan, Prof Saadat Saeed, Prof Rubina Kamal, Prof Tahir Kamran and Prof Abbas Raza Baig are amongst the eminent speakers at this event. The following link can be used to register for this event: www .raziabedi. com/ registration.