Sun July 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

P
Pr
July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tribute to Prof Abedi

Professor Razi Abedi’s stature as a teacher, a writer and a literary critic is well acknowledged.

In order to pay tribute to his multi-faceted personality and his invaluable services, a seminar has been arranged at Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore on August 4. Dr Mubarik Ali, Dr Mehdi Hassan, Prof Saadat Saeed, Prof Rubina Kamal, Prof Tahir Kamran and Prof Abbas Raza Baig are amongst the eminent speakers at this event. The following link can be used to register for this event: www .raziabedi. com/ registration.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar