Ex-chairman Pakistan Railways passes away

LAHORE: Pakistan’s senior most bureaucrat and former Chairman Pakistan Railways Mian Abdul Qadir passed away in Lahore on Friday.

Qadir started his illustrious career spanning over 34 years, after passing the All India Competition held by Indian Public Service Commission in 1941.

He joined the Indian Railway Service at Calcutta. After Independence he held key positions in the Pakistan Railways. In 1958 he was awarded Tamgha-e-Pakistan for rendering meritorious services.

He authored the first and second five year plan of the Pakistan Railways besides writing extensively on transportation related topics. He was also the President of Pakistan Arts Council in the ‘70s. He served as a member of the Federal Public Accounts Committee from 1977 to 1985. He was the father of Irfan Qadir former Attorney General for Pakistan. The Quran Khwani for the departed soul will be held on Sunday, July 29 at the Ground No. 9 on Main Sarwar Avenue, Sarwar Colony, Sarwar Road, Lahore Cantt.