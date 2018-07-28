Sat July 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2018



PPP, MMA protest ‘rigging’ in pollsBureau report

PESHAWAR: The activists of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and independent candidates on Friday staged a protest against the alleged rigging in the July 25 general election. In Bannu, PPP candidate for NA-48 Malik Ghulam Khan rejected the election results and demanded a re-election.

Speaking at a press conference, he said about 45,000 people from his constituency had migrated to various places of the province due to the Operation Zarb-e-Azb and they could not cast vote.

Malik Ghulam Khan said that around 8,000 temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) were residing in Bakakhel camp. He said the TDPs could not cast ballots. He said the polling stations had been established at far-flung areas where the voters could not go. The candidate added that only five percent women could cast vote.

