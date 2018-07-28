Sat July 28, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
July 28, 2018

Boy, girl abducted in Daska

DASKA: A boy and a girl were abducted in two separate incidents in the city police limits on Friday. Robina Bibi, of Pir Colony was present at her house when accused Qaisar and his accomplices kidnapped her. Farooz Ahmed, son of Azeem of Afshan Road, area was kidnapped from the bazaar.

