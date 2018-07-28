Boy, girl abducted in Daska

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: A boy and a girl were abducted in two separate incidents in the city police limits on Friday. Robina Bibi, of Pir Colony was present at her house when accused Qaisar and his accomplices kidnapped her. Farooz Ahmed, son of Azeem of Afshan Road, area was kidnapped from the bazaar.
