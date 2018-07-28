Plastic ocean

Health experts have asked people to reduce the use of plastic bags. However, the authorities concerned have not taken any action to introduce the alternative to plastic bags. Unlike paper bags, plastic bags do not decompose easily. Discarded plastic bags are also made for the environment.

They block drains and cause flooding during the monsoon season. Plastic bags that end up in the rivers and oceans are also harmful for marine life. The authorities concerned should draft effective policies to tackle the issue.

Adnan Maqsood

Kech