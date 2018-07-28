Gold up

Bengaluru : Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar slipped against major peers ahead of U.S. economic growth data that could shed light on the pace of rate hikes in the world´s top economy.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,224.40 an ounce as of 0430 GMT. The precious metal was, however, on track for its third straight weekly decline.

U.S. gold futures were 0.2 percent lower at $1,223.80 an ounce.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1 percent at 94.683. Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.2 percent at 110.97 .

A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan stayed near a 13-month low versus the dollar, as simmering Sino-U.S. trade concerns weighed on economic outlook and investor sentiment.