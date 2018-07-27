Jibran Nasir to challenge NA-247 results

Rights activist and NA-147 candidate Jibran Nasir has decided to contest the poll results after being declared fifth in the electoral race by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The high court advocate took to Twitter to present the official ECP results of his provincial assembly seat of PS-111, and alleged that the polling process was not transparent.

“As per ECP our final count is 6,109 votes in PS111 and we stand at 5th behind PTI, MMA, PPP, PMLN & ahead of MQM, PSP, GDA & TLP. We maintain that Elections were not transparent and severe irregularities were noted. We dont blame any Party but ECP. We will contest this result,” read his tweet.

Nasir went on to assert that numerous irregularities were reported about the polling process which resulted in him dropping from holding second position down to fifth in the results pouring in from half of the polling stations of the constituency.

“After holding 2nd position in PS111 in 40 Polling Stations out of 80 we've been suddenly placed at 5th in final count. This is exactly what has been made counting process questionable as Form 45 were held back, counting was delayed forcing Polling Agents to return without results,” he stated in another tweet.

Earlier during the night, he had said in another tweet that counting “hasnt even started at GBSS Zamzama, PO yelling ‘Ghar Jana hai toh chalay jao’, our polling agents were sent back without official form 45 from at least 6 polling stations & our Polling Agents were forced out from one Station in Gizri. This is making mockery of the Voters”.

During electioneering a week before the July 25 polls, Nasir candidate had to deal with individuals who tried to incite hatred against him and his supporters. He had told a news conference at Karachi Press Club on July 18 that at his corner meeting in Delhi Colony a day earlier he was repeatedly questioned about his faith, and despite answering the queries he was forced to abuse the Ahmadi community, but he chose not to.

Due to his refusal to partake in abuse, he and his campaigners were threatened and the meeting had to be wound up immediately. “When the founder of this country did not discriminate against any sect or religion, then who am I to do so? We can find worship places of various schools of thought as well as religions within a kilometre of this city, so what is the fuss about my declaration?”

He said he had approached police authorities to look into the matter because people were deliberately trying to stir controversy by resorting to propaganda against him. He said that they had been told by residents as well as by police in the area that the men who were asking me to abuse the minority sect belonged to some religious parties. He asked the religious parties to make sure that their political workers did not incite hate campaigns against individuals in the name of religion.