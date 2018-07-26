Islamabad remains peaceful, minor scuffles in Pindi

ISLAMABAD: The polling process in the federal capital remained peaceful whereas in Rawalpindi some incidents of violence, scuffles and brawls were reported from some polling stations between the supporters of rival parties.

In Islamabad, the situation became highly charged in Chirah village, located in NA-52 Constituency when the PML-N workers and activists started increasing intentions of resorting to violence. As a result the ICT administration immediately dispatched additional contingents of Army and Police to the area who have cordoned off the polling stations in Meer Ban (phonetic) School polling station.

Sources in the Ministry of Interior claimed that the ‘Central Control Room’ established in the Ministry of Interior in ‘R-Block’ of the Pakistan Secretariat Complex remained abuzz with activity through the day as the nation went out to case vote for the 2018 General Elections. However, the media persons were left perplexed when they were denied access to the facility to get abreast with the country-wide law and order situation.

Considering the earlier intelligence reports, which warned of terror attacks on the leaders of the political parties and the polling stations, the security and intelligence agencies, evidently have done a great job and though such information are never disclosed or shared with media to prevent panic in society one can guess that their efforts to maintain law and order have succeeded to a greater extent.

Earlier, on Tuesday the government completed the strategic deployment of Pak Army, the Rangers in support of the Police at all the polling stations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi like elsewhere throughout the country. On the eve of elections, the Pak Army, the Rangers and the Islamabad Police contingents staged a ‘Flag March’ in the federal capital as well.

On the other hand the sight of them also boosted the confidence of general public who turned out in big numbers to cast their votes, braving the hot and humid conditions throughout the day.

The most unfortunate suicide attack on a polling station in Quetta, Balochistan, which left at least 33 dead and 35 injured and another incident in Swabi in the KPK where the supporters of opponents lost their tempers and opened fire at each other, leaving one dead and 3 injured were the two major incidents of violence during the 2018 national General Elections. There were incidents of scuffles, brawls and exchange of hot words from between the supporters of different political parties reported from all over the country but generally the election-day remained peaceful except the Quetta suicide attack and firing in Swabi.

However, except the Quetta suicide attack, the shooting incident in Swabi and a cracker attack in Larkana, Sindh, which left 12 persons injured, no major incidents of violence were reported from any part of the country till filing of this report.