FDE begins tree plantation drive

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) launched a tree plantation campaign in 423 government schools overseen by it in the Islamabad Capital Territory. In the campaign, thousands of saplings will be planted in all public sector schools and colleges of the ICT totalling over 420. The Capital Development Authority will support the FDE for the successful execution of the campaign. The FDE will plant saplings of different species in schools in both urban and rural areas. The campaign will be carried out in two phases.