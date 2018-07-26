Puigdemont ‘will return’ to Belgium

BERLIN: Catalonia’s deposed president Carles Puigdemont said Wednesday he will head to Belgium where he will keep pressing for his region’s independence after a Spanish judge dropped a European arrest warrant for him.

Puigdemont was detained in Germany at the end of March on Madrid’s request but he now no longer runs the risk of extradition to Spain after the Spanish court cancelled the warrant. "This weekend I will return to Belgium," the separatist leader told a news conference in Berlin.

"My political activity will be based in Belgium, of course with the aim of pursuing the mandate by the people" for an independent Catalonia, Puigdemont said. Sacked as Catalan president after a failed secession bid on October 27, Puigdemont, as well as several members of his executive, fled to Brussels several days later.

He was then arrested in Germany at the end of March on his return from a trip to Finland. Puigdemont was freed on bail around 10 days later and set about waiting for a German court decision on an extradition request by Spain, where he is wanted over his role in the independence drive.

But the German court ruled that he could be extradited only on possible corruption charges and not for "rebellion" as sought by Madrid but which is not recognised under German law. Following that decision, Spain’s Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena, in charge of the case against separatist leaders, dropped the international arrest warrant. From Belgium, Puigdemont will be able to travel where he wants, save Spain where he is still wanted for rebellion, which carries up to 25 years in jail, and for misuse of public funds.

In theory, he could remain in self-exile for 20 years, which in Spain’s legal system is the time limit after which the rebellion charge would no longer be valid.