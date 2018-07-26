Climate change

Climate change is a serious issue which has wreaked havoc across the world. Factors including deforestation, growing number of vehicles, dumping of industrial chemical waste in rivers, burning of trash at undesignated sites, transmission of increased carbon dioxide emissions and infrastructural development have been called the primary causes of global warming.

The situation cannot be controlled unless the government launches awareness programmes to educate people regarding the dangers of climate change. People should be told about the steps that they can take to tackle the situation.

Sheeraz Akhtar Bhutto

Shikarpur