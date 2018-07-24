EU envoy expresses grief over terrorism incidents in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The European Union’s Ambassador in Pakistan Jean-Francois Cautain expressed his grief over the incidents of terrorism happened in Pakistan and said that European Union fully supports Pakistani civil society efforts to eradicate this menace.

This was expressed by EU Ambassador in a ceremony organised by Peace and Education Foundation (PEF) here the other day.

Pakistan still remains in the grip of radicalisation and extremism as we all collectively contributing to spread hatred against each other. However, in these critical times, the efforts from a few religious leaders for peace-building are notable. The ulema and religious scholars have made significant contribution to peace building and resolving conflicts and reducing extremism at community level in Pakistan. They have demonstrated courageous leadership while striving for inclusive, peaceful and resilient communities in Pakistan with the support of Peace and Education Foundation.

These views were expressed by guest speakers during Peacemaker Awards ceremony organised by Peace and Education Foundation (PEF here in Islamabad the other day.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz presided the award ceremony while European Union ambassador to Pakistan Jean-Francois Cautain was the chief guest at this occasion while several other prominent scholars, academicians and civil society activists attended the event.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz expressed that I am very happy to see that our ulema have realised the importance of inter-religious harmony and mutual respect, and a sense of responsibility as community opinion maker to dedicate their lives for creating religious freedom, tolerance and peacemaking in their communities. Since the inception of Pakistan, religious leaders have played a central role in stability of the country.