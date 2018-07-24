PCB now plans to have PSL matches in Pindi also

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after Lahore and Karachi now plans to extend the Pakistan Super League to other cities and with the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi is believed to come under the radius. The PCB is planning to construct a new building at the stadium, which would be completed in six months. An official of the PCB informed that the construction of the stadium is also part of the domestic development plan. He said that the cricket board aims to makeover the Pindi stadium along with others stadiums of the country. The construction of the stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000 people, was completed in 1992 and it hosted its first one-day game the very same year. The first test match on this venue was played in 1993.