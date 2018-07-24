Let’s go vote

The general elections are scheduled to be held on Wednesday (July 25). Different political parties are contesting the elections, and people are supporting the candidates who belong to their favourite party. Every party has now made their manifesto public. But, it is a fact that in Pakistan rarely any political party act on its manifesto. It is also a fact that major political parties rely on electables who have influence in their areas to win the elections. Before the elections, there is a major shuffling and many politicians join other parties to have a higher chance of being elected.

In addition, many candidates contest the elections independently. Now many people believe that voting for independent candidates is of no use since they don’t have the backing of a party and will probably fail to make a difference. The point is, people shouldn’t vote for a candidate just because he or she belongs to their favourite party. In fact, they should be voting for the candidates who show that they have the potential to do work for the welfare of the country.

Kamran Ali

Karachi

*****

Politicians have been busy in their election campaigns for many months now. While addressing public gatherings, many politicians prefer hurling accusations at their rivals instead of telling people how they would do differently if they were in power. It is amusing to see that the politicians who are barely present in assemblies are trying hard to woo voters. But we have to break free from this pattern.

There are a large number of people who are not interested in casting vote. This mindset has a negative impact on the democratic system of the government. People should know the value of their vote. If we will not vote, we will give an easy win to the politicians who have been ruling over the country for many years, but are not fulfilling their promises. Therefore, we should make people aware about the importance of vote so that people should vote carefully and give a chance to deserving candidates.

Dr Sameera Zafar

Wahi Pandhi

*****

The widespread participation of citizens in political processes is the cornerstone of democracy. Through voting, people are making their voices heard and expressing their opinion. This election marks a pivotal point in our nation’s history. This is the second time in a row that a democratically-elected government is passing the reins of the country to another one. If people are planning not to go to the polling station on July 25, this letter will help them reconsider. First, people should understand that voting is their right. Second, voting is the opportunity to contribute to the country’s political process. People’s vote actually matters and the nation wants and needs to hear their opinion. We live in a democratic country which appreciates the participation of people in the formation of the government. It is important that people who are eligible to vote exercise their right.

Sadia Noor

Shikarpur