Tue July 24, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

24 quack centres sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed 24 quack centres in different cities. According to a press release, the PHC teams had taken action against quacks in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahab. The teams had checked 112 treatment centres, and closed down 37 quack’s businesses. As per the data, 35 outlets of quacks were found to have been converted into other businesses. In Gujranwala 11, Kasur 9, Nankana Sahab 7, Sheikhupura 6 and Lahore four centres were sealed.

