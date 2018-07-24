Malala’s message

On the eve of the general elections, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai sent this message about the importance of education to all those participating in the polls.

“My hope is that Pakistan will someday be known as a leader in education, a country where all children receive the schooling they need to pursue their dreams and contribute to their nation.

The government we elect on Wednesday can begin that effort by ensuring necessary funding for education at the federal and provincial levels, enacting reforms in education to guarantee that all children in school are learning and addressing the gender gap in education by building more secondary schools for girls.

All children deserve 12 years of safe, free, quality education. I hope our leaders will prioritse education - for our children and for the future of Pakistan.” –Malala Yousafzai